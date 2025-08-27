Additionally, an undisclosed commercial quantity of uncustomed cigarettes was found on the day the search warrants were executed.
Nigel Barnes, chief customs officer of fraud and prohibition, said Customs has seen a rise in large seizures of illegally imported tobacco, which is arriving by air, sea and mail.
“Customs is getting good successes at the Auckland Processing Centre – the new international mail processing facility – thanks to the systems and technology we’re using to inspect international parcels and goods before they’re released to the importers," Barnes said.
“Anyone involved in cigarette smuggling should know there’s a very good chance that they will be caught and face the consequences.”
Excise tax on tobacco now makes up around 80% of the cost of a pack of cigarettes, and the cost has long raised concerns that it would make tobacco products more desirable on the black market.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.