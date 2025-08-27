Customs seized 927,000 cigarettes hidden in shipments from China. Photo / New Zealand Customs

A man has been arrested for importing nearly one million uncustomed cigarettes into New Zealand and avoiding a tax bill of $1.4 million.

The 43-year-old appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday following his arrest on August 25, when Customs executed search warrants at several addresses with assistance from the police.

He was charged with importing prohibited goods, defrauding Customs revenue, and possession of uncustomed goods.

In early August, Customs officers intercepted two shipments from China at NZ Post’s Auckland Processing Centre.

They discovered the consignments, which were declared as clothes, had instead been filled with packets of the Chinese cigarette brand Double Happiness.