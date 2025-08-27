Advertisement
Man arrested for smuggling 927,000 cigarettes into NZ, evading $1.4m tax

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Customs seized 927,000 cigarettes hidden in shipments from China. Photo / New Zealand Customs

A man has been arrested for importing nearly one million uncustomed cigarettes into New Zealand and avoiding a tax bill of $1.4 million.

The 43-year-old appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday following his arrest on August 25, when Customs executed search warrants at several addresses with assistance from the police.

