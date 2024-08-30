Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man over a shooting in Māngere East this month.

Police received a report of a firearms incident at a property in Bari Lane about 11.45am on August 10, a Saturday.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said the victim was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

”This morning, following extensive investigations by our team, police executed a search warrant at an address on Mt Wellington Highway where the alleged offender was located and arrested.”