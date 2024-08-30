Advertisement
Man arrested over shooting in Māngere East, South Auckland

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man over a shooting in Māngere East this month.

Police received a report of a firearms incident at a property in Bari Lane about 11.45am on August 10, a Saturday.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said the victim was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

”This morning, following extensive investigations by our team, police executed a search warrant at an address on Mt Wellington Highway where the alleged offender was located and arrested.”

The 19-year-old male will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bail has been opposed.

As the matter is now before the court, police are limited in providing further comment.


