Michael Hill stores across the country have been hit hard by criminals in the recent crime wave. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

A 30-year-old man has appeared in Hutt Valley District Court today following the burglary of a Michael Hill Jewellery store in Lower Hutt.

The man has been remanded in custody on one charge of burglary and one charge of possession of ammunition after the incident on August 25 this year.

A police spokesperson said the charges relate to the theft of $52,000 worth of jewellery.

They also said they expect further charges to be made.