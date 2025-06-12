“Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries and one person has been taken into police custody.”
A St John spokesperson confirmed the pair were transported to Middlemore Hospital.
The victims remained in a stable condition.
Photos taken at the scene showed a glass panel on the front door completely smashed and blood smeared across the inside walls.
Furniture and glass could be seen strewn across the home.
The police spokesperson said they were not looking for anyone else and the investigation remains ongoing.
More to come