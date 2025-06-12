Police are investigating a violent burglary on Lissleton Drive, East Tamaki, that left two people seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are investigating a violent burglary on Lissleton Drive, East Tamaki, that left two people seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were seriously injured during a home invasion in Auckland last night.

Photos from the scene in East Tamaki show blood smears visible on a wall, a smashed front door and broken furniture strewn across the home.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is due in the Manukau District Court this morning charged with wounding.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the scene in Lissleton Dr at 8.10pm after reports of an assault.