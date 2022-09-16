Man arrested after possible stabbing at Britomart

Police have arrested a man following a possible stabbing in downtown Auckland.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering "superficial" injuries, police Inspector Jason Homan said.

Police attended a report someone had a knife at Britomart at about 3.30pm on Friday.

Police went to the scene, on Britomart Pl between Tyler and Quay streets, about 3.30pm.

An employee of a nearby business, Brew on Quay, said several police cars and ambulances were outside.

Police found the alleged offender, who was taken into custody and arrested.