Man arrested after Palmerston North hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after police said a driver "deliberately hit" an elderly man in Palmerston North over the weekend and then fled the scene.
A 67-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit while crossing the road on Grey St around 12.30pm yesterday.
Police believe the man became involved in a verbal altercation with a driver, before it appeared the driver "deliberately hit" him and left.
Police found the car unattended in Rangitikei St a short time later.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Today a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.