Man arrested after more than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs found in Te Teko house

Some of the drugs found. Photo / Supplied

Some of the drugs found. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after discovering more than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs while conducting a search warrant yesterday.

The drugs were "packaged and ready for sale" and a Police spokesperson said a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs were found.

He's facing numerous charges for the substances found, which are estimated to have a street value of about $65,000, the spokesperson said.

"Police also found more than $30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of different calibres of ammunition, and a stolen 2020 Toyota Hilux valued at $52,000."

The spokesperson said the man is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on April 16, charged with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.

"Further charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of the synthetic drugs seized."