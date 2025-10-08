Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man arrested after knife incident at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd on Auckland’s North Shore

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police received reports of a man with a knife around 10am Wednesday, threatening security at a commercial premises on Wairau Rd.

Chilling footage has captured the moment a man entered an Auckland Pak’nSave holding a large knife.

The video was filmed at a supermarket on the North Shore this morning.

Police said they received reports of a man with a knife allegedly threatening security at a commercial premises on Wairau Rd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save