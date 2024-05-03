NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A man has been arrested after he reportedly brandished a knife at customers in a KFC in Nelson this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a reported assault in Tahunanui Drive at a commercial premises, reported at 7.27pm.

One person has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The owner of a neighbouring business told the Herald a man walking with a large kitchen knife in his hand was caught on their security camera while he walked by their store.

One person commented on Facebook, saying: “My mum was in there at the time and a guy came in waving a very large knife in everyone’s faces. They had to call police and when ran out, they all got locked in. Free chips though.”

Another person commented “Actually 4 people attacked another customer. It gave all the customers and staff a fright.”

A KFC spokesperson said they are aware of an incident that took place at their Nelson store.

“Thankfully no customers or staff were injured and the police were called immediately,” the spokesperson said.















