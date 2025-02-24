Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Man arrested after allegedly discharging shotgun in Christchurch suburb of Shirley

NZ Herald
A 36-year-old Spreydon man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a shotgun in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley this afternoon.

Police were called to an address in Emmett St about 4.40pm after reports a man had discharged a shotgun and fled the scene in a car.

“A vehicle of interest was located, but the driver fled after seeing police. A pursuit was abandoned due to the concerning manner of driving,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police tracked the man to a Sumner St property in Spreydon, where cordons were put in place as a precaution. After being challenged by police at the address, the man was arrested about 5pm.

“This was fast-moving and we are thankful that no members of the public were harmed.”

Police said they would carry out scene examinations at the Emmett St and Sumner St properties.

Charges are being considered.

