A 36-year-old Spreydon man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a shotgun in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley this afternoon.

Police were called to an address in Emmett St about 4.40pm after reports a man had discharged a shotgun and fled the scene in a car.

“A vehicle of interest was located, but the driver fled after seeing police. A pursuit was abandoned due to the concerning manner of driving,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police tracked the man to a Sumner St property in Spreydon, where cordons were put in place as a precaution. After being challenged by police at the address, the man was arrested about 5pm.