An Auckland man has been arrested after 16kg of liquid methamphetamine was found inside buckets of blue fluid resembling paint.

The buckets had been sent to New Zealand from Iran in an air shipment and were intercepted by Customs officials at Auckland Airport.

A 28-year-old was later arrested during a search warrant in Auckland yesterday.

Customs' investigations manager Cam Moore said the man had tried to destroy evidence relating to the imports by flushing his phone down the toilet as he was being apprehended.

"It is believed he has links to organised criminal groups. He now faces a lengthy jail sentence as importing Class A drugs carries life imprisonment."

Moore said this was a great result of work at the border by Customs officers, who intercepted the air cargo shipment after it was identified through intelligence.

The matter is now before the Courts.