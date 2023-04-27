Man arrested after $100,000 worth of stolen property and meth found in search

Police recovered a vast amount of stolen goods.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police found $100,000 worth of stolen property at a residential address in Masterton.

Police found the vast amount of stolen goods - including vehicles - after a number of reported burglaries in the area.

The man was charged with possessing methamphetamine and resisting police and further charges are being considered. He will appear in court today.

“We hope this provides reassurance to the community that we work hard to hold offenders to account,” said Detective Corey Reid from the Wairarapa Tactical Crime Unit.

Anyone with further information or concerns about organised crime or illegal activity in their community, is urged to contact police.