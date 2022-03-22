Man appears in court after Upper Hutt assault leaves victim fighting for life

The assault occurred on Saturday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged in relation to an Upper Hutt attack that left a man fighting for his life.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today charged with wounding and assault with a weapon

He has been remanded in custody until next month.

Two men were hospitalised after an alleged assault on Saturday night. They were walking along Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka when they were allegedly approached by the defendant and assaulted with a blunt instrument.

One man was rushed to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The other was hospitalised with moderate injuries but has since been discharged.

The attack came less than an hour after the two victims called police and reported a woman was following them and filming them. The woman has since been identified by police, who are looking into whether she was linked to the assault.