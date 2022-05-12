A 31-year man has been arrested after assaulting another man in Christchurch overnight. Photo / George Heard

A 31-year-old has appeared in court after an alleged assault in Christchurch overnight that has left a man fighting for his life.

The accused has been granted name suppression on the basis of "fair trial rights".

He is charged with wounding another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man was critically injured after a disorder on Worchester Street in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

He was arrested after the incident on Worcester St in Linwood at 11.30pm

Police were called to the scene after reports of disorder.

A spokesperson confirmed earlier this morning that a man had been critically injured during an incident at the property and was taken to hospital.

It is understood the man suffered significant head injuries.

The accused made a brief appearance via AVL in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Judge Tom Gilbert said the alleged victim was "very very seriously injured".

Details of what happened last night were still "very hazy", he stated.

"The inquiries are still very much in their infancy," he said.

He granted the accused interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until June 1.

The accused sat with his head in his hands for much of the hearing.