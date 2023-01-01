Man and teen confirmed as two pedestrians killed near Rhythm and Vines venue

One of those killed was a man in his 30s and the other a male teen. Photo / Supplied

One of those killed was a man in his 30s and the other a male teen. Photo / Supplied

Two men, one in his 30s and the other a teen, were those killed by a car near the Rhythm and Vines venue in Gisborne, police have confirmed.

It is understood the pair were heading to the festival when they were hit.

Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd in Gisborne around 9.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, police confirmed it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end.

On Sunday morning, police announced in a statement a car had collided with two pedestrians near the venue.

At the time, police confirmed it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end. Photo / File

The man in his 30s died at the scene and a male in his late teens died later in hospital, police said.

Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines - one of the country’s largest and most popular annual festivals.

Rhythm and Vines confirmed to media they are working with authorities to understand the full situation.

“We won’t be making any further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the festival said.

The latest deaths bring the road toll total for the holiday period to 14.