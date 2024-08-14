Police believe what happened was an isolated incident and was not gang-related.

Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry after a person suffered critical injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, following an altercation in Palmerston North overnight.

Officers responded to reports of fighting at around 11.30pm last night on Palmerston North’s Rangitīkei Street, locating a person in critical condition with “an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” a statement from police said.

The person is now in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have confirmed members of the Armed Offender Squad were deployed to a Selwyn Court address in the early hours of the morning. A vehicle was also seized.

Officers believe two people were involved in the incident, and although no arrests have been made they say they are following “positive lines of inquiry”.