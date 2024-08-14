Advertisement
Man allegedly suffered gunshot wound after Palmerston North fight

Azaria Howell
By
2 mins to read
Police believe what happened was an isolated incident and was not gang-related.

Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry after a person suffered critical injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, following an altercation in Palmerston North overnight.

Officers responded to reports of fighting at around 11.30pm last night on Palmerston North’s Rangitīkei Street, locating a person in critical condition with “an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” a statement from police said.

The person is now in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have confirmed members of the Armed Offender Squad were deployed to a Selwyn Court address in the early hours of the morning. A vehicle was also seized.

Officers believe two people were involved in the incident, and although no arrests have been made they say they are following “positive lines of inquiry”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson believes the incident escalated quickly, after an initial “dispute” between two groups, not thought to be gang-related.

“The fact that someone has escalated this alteration to the use of a firearm is hugely concerning, it could have had a far more serious outcome,” he said.

Police are adamant they are dedicated to identifying and holding the alleged offenders to account, following recent arrests in the district in the past few days.

Thompson said there will be proactive police patrols across central Palmerston North to “provide reassurance to the community”.

He is appealing for information from those who were in Rangitīkei St last night, including from those inside a hotel that may have seen the fight take place outside. People are told to call 105 and quote file number 240814/6478 in relation to the inquiries.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.


