The 28-year-old is facing three charges after the alleged incident in and outside of the Bottle-o store in Ngaruawahia on Saturday night.

A man charged after allegedly assaulting and dragging a woman out of a bottle store and putting her into an awaiting vehicle has been granted name suppression.

The 28-year-old man, from North Waikato, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today facing three charges; one of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to injure after an alleged incident outside the Bottle-O in Ngaruawahia on Saturday night.

Through his counsel, Charles Bean, the man was successful in his name suppression application after earlier telling Judge Brett Cowley the alleged incident had “received a little bit of media attention” and he’d had no chance to “discuss these matters with his immediate family”.

He also entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf to all three charges.

Bean indicated he would file a bail application, likely next week.

In the meantime, the accused was remanded in custody to reappear on July 24.

CCTV video, widely shared on social media, allegedly shows the moment a woman ran into the shop and then being dragged out of the store and into an awaiting vehicle.

The woman was found later that night while the accused was arrested yesterday after “extensive” inquiries were made by police.



