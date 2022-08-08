A Daihatsu Mira was left parked haphazardly near the scene of the alleged murder. Photo / Mike Scott

A man who sparked a manhunt across the Waikato after a woman was killed has appeared in court charged with her murder.

The 42-year-old made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court late this morning charged with the murder of the woman on or before August 8.

Both the accused and his alleged victim were granted interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Terry Bourke which wasn't opposed by police.

The victim's body was found dead by police at a Richmond St, Cambridge property at 1.20am yesterday.

The accused - who was supported in court by a number of whānau - was assessed by forensic staff prior to his appearance just before midday.

Police at the scene in Richmond St, Cambridge, yesterday. Photo / Mike Scott

Bourke said forensic staff recommended he be remanded into the secure mental health facility, Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre, at Waikato Hospital.

There he would be assessed as to whether he would be fit to stand trial.

He was remanded there to reappear again in the High Court at Hamilton on August 23.

The discovery of the body resulted in a manhunt 50km away in Te Aroha, where streets were closed and cars were searched.