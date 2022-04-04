Man accused of Upper Hutt assault which injured two pleads not guilty

The man appeared in court on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The man accused of assaulting two men in Upper Hutt, leaving one critically injured, has pleaded not guilty.

The 39-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is charged with wounding and assault with a weapon.

He entered a not guilty plea for both charges in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.

It follows an alleged attack on the two victims in March which left both hospitalised, one fighting for life in critical condition.

Both victims have since been discharged from hospital.

The pair were walking along Fergusson Dr near Caltex Rimutaka when they were allegedly approached by the defendant and assaulted with a blunt instrument.

The attack came less than an hour after the two victims called police and reported a woman was following them and filming them. The woman has since been identified by police, who are looking into whether she was linked to the assault.