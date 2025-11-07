Emergency services attended the scene and CPR was performed.
The baby was transferred to Starship children’s hospital in Auckland but died after being taken off life support.
The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial in February 2027.
In a previously released statement, police said they were supporting the baby’s family through this “incredibly distressing time”.
An inquest into the baby’s death has been adjourned until the criminal court case is complete.
