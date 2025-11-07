The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a baby in Foxton in June this year has pleaded not guilty. Photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

Man accused of murdering 6-month-old baby in Foxton pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges this morning.

The 25-year-old has interim name suppression, while the coroner has ordered name suppression for the baby and all potential witnesses.

An earlier police statement said emergency services were called to a property in Foxton Beach on June 29 after a 6-month-old baby was found with critical injuries.

NZME understands the baby allegedly suffered a significant physical injury that resulted in brain trauma.