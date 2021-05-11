Man accused of killing his dad in West Auckland is fit to stand trial for murder, court told

Police and St John attended the homicide scene on Waitaki St in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of murdering his father in West Auckland is expected go on trial later this year.

Dion McFarland, 39, is accused of murdering Derek Lance McFarland, 63, in November last year.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald told the High Court in Auckland she received a report about the murder-accused from the Mason Clinic forensic psychiatry facility.

The judge said McFarland was not unfit to stand trial.

McFarland was not in court for the hearing today.

But defence counsel David Reece said a not guilty plea was intended.

"The position is that it's proceeding to trial at this stage," Reece told the court.

McFarland is expected to go on trial in November.

But first, he will appear by audiovisual link on May 26.

At that hearing, it's expected his plea will be confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a Waitaki St house in Glendene, near Henderson, at about 9.15pm on November 19.

Derek McFarland was found seriously injured and given medical help but he died at the scene.

Police arrested his son the next morning.

Additional reporting: RNZ