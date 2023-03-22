The 33-year-old appeared at the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

A man has been charged with harassing a prominent broadcaster with online messages that likely caused fear.

The 33-year-old, who has interim name suppression along with the broadcaster, appeared at the Auckland District Court this afternoon, charged with breaching his bail conditions.

He allegedly sent online messages to the complainant over two days in February, harassment likely to have caused the person to fear for their safety, according to the charging document.

The court today heard he was arrested and spent Tuesday night in jail after he breached his bail condition of not doing any online messaging.

He admitted the breach and was released on bail on the same conditions.

Judge Simon Lance ordered interim name suppression for both the defendant and complainant until the next hearing later this month.