Man accused of groping women at 1-year-old's birthday party

The woman said she was still upset, but is okay. Photo / 123rf

A Wellington woman is in shock after an uninvited guest allegedly groped her at a 1-year-old's birthday party in an inner-city restaurant.

Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged sexual assault after receiving a report claiming a man assaulted two women at a Blair St business on Sunday, May 9.

One of the victims, who can't be named for legal reasons, alleged the man grabbed her bottom while she waited for the bathroom.

She said the man was not invited to the party, but because there were around 30 to 40 people there it wasn't clear at the time that he was gate-crashing.

"I am still upset at times when I remember [the incident]," the woman said.

After the first incident, she claims the man went on to touch her multiple times, and later in the evening he allegedly groped her friend too.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Herald the matter was under investigation and staff were in talks with police.

The woman wanted to encourage others who find themselves in a similar situation to speak up, regardless of the event they're attending.