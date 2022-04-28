Video footage was captured of the incident by a Twitter user on the day. Photo / Twitter

The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of police at the Wellington protest sat quietly in the back of the court as his case was discussed again this morning.

Joseph Dock Shadlock Witana's defence lawyer and police prosecutors will discuss resolution, putting the matter off to a later date.

Wearing a hoodie and supported by several people, Witana appeared in the Wellington District Court facing one charge of assault with a weapon, namely his car.

The 53-year-old from Wainuiomata is alleged to have driven his car into a crowd of police officers on day 23 of the Wellington protests.

Witana had previously entered not guilty pleas to the single charge he faces, which holds a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment, and had elected trial by jury.

Video footage capturing the moment a car drove into police was circulated online after the February 22 incident.

A vehicle could be seen wildly reversing toward riot police at the protest.

Seven police officers needed medical assistance afterward. The video was captured by an office worker in a nearby building and uploaded to Twitter.

Witana was remanded on bail and will reappear for a case review hearing on June 10.