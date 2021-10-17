Man accused of burgling police building, stealing body armour

A man allegedly entered the old Central Police Station through a side door. Photo / Google Maps

A Parnell resident has been charged with burglary and impersonating a police officer after authorities said he broke into an Auckland police building and took body armour.

"Police have recovered all the items that had been taken and we are making sure an incident like this doesn't occur again," a police spokesperson told the Herald.

The 27-year-old could face up to four months in prison and a $15,000 fine if found guilty of impersonating an officer on Sunday by using a stab-resistant body armour vest issued as part of a police uniform.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of burgling the Old Central Police Station, located at the corner of Vincent and Cook Sts in Auckland's CBD.

Police noted that the building no longer serves as an around-the-clock operational police site. It is being used for police deployment to managed isolation facilities.

Police said a man entered the building through a side door around 10pm Sunday and went into a storeroom, where he allegedly took three "body armour systems" and a bag.

"Shortly afterwards, police received a report of suspicious activity involving this man in the nearby area and made inquiries," a spokesperson said. "The man was quickly identified by staff and was arrested at his home address."

The man is scheduled to make his first appearance at Auckland District Court today.