A man arrested by armed police at a Caius Ave address in Whanganui on Wednesday has appeared in court charged with attempted murder. Photo / NZME

A man arrested by armed police has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

The alleged offender, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Thursday charged with attempted murder and failing to remain stopped for police.

He was remanded, in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court at Whanganui on September 16.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, detectives and a dog unit made the arrest on Caius Ave, in the Whanganui suburb of Gonville, about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew McDonald said police had been actively seeking the man for more than a month.

McDonald said the charges related to a family harm incident in the city on July 19.

The property where the defendant was arrested is not where the offending took place.