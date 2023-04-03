The man appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday. Photo / File

A 23-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a school-aged girl in Blenheim has been granted name suppression.

Police charged the man yesterday after an incident near the Blenheim Railway Station, police said.

According to Blenheim District Court documents, viewed by NZME, the man is accused of raping a female under 12 and is also charged with abduction for sex with a girl aged under 12. He was granted interim name suppression during his court appearance today.

It is understood the girl is of school age, while the accused is working on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The man is due to appear in court again later this month.

Police said they were called to Sinclair St, Mayfield, about 9.50am yesterday before a person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

Police said the victim is receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

“As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”

