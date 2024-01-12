Police said on Thursday a man turned up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Photo / Adam Cooper

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man allegedly behind a firearms incident in Porirua.

Wellington District Police Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said that today police executed a search warrant at a Porirua address and arrested a man about a firearms incident.

“On Thursday 11 January a man presented at hospital with gunshot wounds,” Ryan said.

“He has subsequently undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

“It is believed the victim and the offender are known to each other.”

The arrested man is in custody and charges are being considered.

“The investigation is ongoing and the Porirua community should expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

Anyone with any information that will help us progress this investigation is asked to contact police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report, referencing file number 240111/9979.



