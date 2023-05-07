Mamaku residents to conserve water both indoors and outdoors until further notice. Photo / NZME

Mamaku residents are asked to conserve water after a bore failure.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the main bore pump that supplied drinking water to the village was out of service following an electrical fault on Sunday.

“The secondary pump is operating, however the supply is at a reduced rate and there is a risk that the reservoir may be emptied this evening as residents use more water (the standard peak usage period),” the council said in a statement.

“To avoid this, we are asking all Mamaku residents to conserve water both indoors and outdoors until further notice.”

A replacement component was being arranged and was expected to be installed late today.

The council thanked resident for their efforts to conserve water this evening and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Tips to conserve water: