Mama Hooch rapists’ legal aid tops $1 million, could rise further

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have been jailed for sexually attacking women at the Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

The legal aid bill for Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz is now more than a million dollars - and the total is likely to increase even further.

Soon after the sex offenders were sentenced in 2023, the Herald more than $896,000 from the country’s legal aid coffers.

