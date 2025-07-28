Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and drugging.
As Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz fight the length of their jail terms and some convictions, a third victim has successfully waived her right to name suppression. Alice Lichtnecker speaks to Katie Harris about surviving the attack,the brothers’ appeal and her hope for change.
Alice Lichtnecker knew she had to leave Christchurch after a supermarket trip in 2018 where she bumped into Danny Jaz, the Mama Hooch bar manager who had drugged and sexually assaulted her.
“He literally ran over to me and gave me a hug and was like, ‘we haven’t seen you in so long, you never come in anymore’,” she told the Herald as the two brothers fought against the length of their jail terms this month.
“It was shocking that they were still out and about like that.”
It was the second time she’d encountered the man who had abused her after she reported his actions to police.
Five years later, at his 2023 trial, Lichtnecker would learn the true extent of Jaz’s crimes, and how she, along with 22 other women, were targeted by him and his brother, Roberto Jaz.
Lichtnecker, who by then was living in Melbourne, would also learn an image of herself and a friend was sent to a group chat, she said, with words along the lines of: “These two in tonight, who wants it?”
Today, she joins fellow Mama Hooch survivors Sophie Brown and Danielle Gare in legally removing her automatic right to name suppression to tell her story publicly with the Herald.
Lichtnecker, Brown and Gare travelled to Christchurch last week to attend the brothers’ appeal.
The men are appealing some of their convictions and sentences; however, they are not disputing the charges they pleaded guilty to.
In 2023, the brothers were convicted of 69 charges between them, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.
Danny was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison for drugging and/or violating 19 women.
Roberto was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for offending against eight women.
During last week’s hearing, the defence argued the judge failed to remain neutral, favouring the Crown’s case over the men’s right to present a defence.
The Crown opposed the appeal, saying while the trial was not perfect, the outcome was solid and right.
Auckland defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC outlined a number of issues with the way the trial was handled, including Judge Paul Mabey “shutting down” evidence and not allowing the defence or Crown to deliver closing statements.
“This was a long, complex trial involving a number of defendants, a very large number of alleged victims or complainants, and a significantly large number of charges,” Mansfield said at the appeal.
“Anytime I would talk about it with anyone else, there was a lot of blame put on me, a lot of shame. I remember I had to call in sick to work one day and I nearly lost my job over it for being unprofessional and taking it too far. The shame that I was carrying was huge.”
There was a lot of victim blaming, and questioning why she would take free drinks, she said, and she wished someone said to her at the time that what happened was a crime.
Lichtnecker ultimately came forward after seeing a Facebook post from Canterbury police seeking to speak to women who had negative experiences at the bar.
Later, she moved to Melbourne and her behaviour “flipped”.
“The effects isolated me. I completely stopped drinking. I never ever went out. I hated talking to men or strangers or being approached in any way.”
It’s taken years of therapy to help her understand her reaction to what happened.
Despite all the inner work she’s put in, the ramifications of the abuse is still there.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be that same girl and I don’t mourn her anymore. I don’t mourn the life that I maybe thought I wish I had in my 20s, had this not all been taken away from me. But definitely, it changed the trajectory of what I thought I was going to be doing.”
Going public
“It’s taken me a long time to use my voice,” Lichtnecker said.
In speaking up, she wants others to know they are not alone and that their voice has more power than they can understand.
“I want to stand in solidarity with the other women that were involved [in the case] that maybe don’t want to talk about it, but be there for them and be there for other survivors that are looking to find the confidence to come forward about their story too, whether that results in justice or it results in just being heard by someone.”
In coming forward publicly, she hopes just one person will find the strength to talk.
“I’m not here thinking, ‘I’m going to change the world’. I’m not here thinking, ‘I’m going to have this huge impact on everyone’s life’. But if I can help just one person, that will be more than enough.”
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
