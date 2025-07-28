Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Mama Hooch appeal: Third victim Alice Lichtnecker drops name suppression to help other survivors

Katie Harris
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Mama Hooch survivor Alice Lichtnecker joins Sophie Brown in lifting her name suppression. The pair speak to the Herald following Roberto and Danny Jazs' appeal. Video / Joe Allison

Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and drugging.

As Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz fight the length of their jail terms and some convictions, a third victim has successfully waived her right to name suppression. Alice Lichtnecker speaks to Katie Harris about surviving the attack,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save