A West Auckland school student has been arrested this afternoon following an assault which left one person hospitalised.

A police spokesperson said the incident, involving two students, was reported shortly before 2.30pm at Henderson High School.

“Police arrived shortly after and a male student was taken into custody,” they said.

The second student had been taken to the Waitākere Hospital with minor injuries that required treatment.

“We can advise no lockdown was put in place as a result,” police said.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault and charges are pending.