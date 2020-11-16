Male driver fired shots at police car in Whangārei

A male driver has shot at a sole police officer. Photo / File

A sole police officer has been shot at by a male driver in Whangārei.

Emergency services, including AOS and police back up, were called after a police pursuit ended with a driver firing multiple shots at a police car.

At 2.13am this morning, a vehicle with two occupants pulled into the checkpoint, but drove off before police could speak with him.

Shortly after the driver of the vehicle has fired a shot into the air, the vehicle has then stopped shortly after, and the driver has fired a number of shots at the Police unit from the vehicle, Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and fortunately the officer was not injured.

The officer called for backup.

AOS were called in and a short time later Police have located the vehicle up a driveway in Otuhiwai Crescent.

The vehicle involved has been located and we are continuing to investigate.

Police acknowledge that this incident will be extremely concerning to our community and we want to assure them that we are working hard to identify and locate those involved.

It comes three weeks after two men opened fire on a female police officer's car just south of Kerikeri.

The police vehicle's windscreen was left shattered by a shotgun blast after a car pulled out in front stopping the patrol vehicle on State Highway 11 in the early hours of October 27.

Despite a manhunt across the Northland region police are still looking for the occupants of the car.

More to come.