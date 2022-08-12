'Make better choices', Mt Roskill shooting victim's sister tells offenders

Attention turns to the Prime Minister over bullying allegations, the plan that could see cars banned at certain times and the latest on a police ‘incident’ in South Auckland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Attention turns to the Prime Minister over bullying allegations, the plan that could see cars banned at certain times and the latest on a police ‘incident’ in South Auckland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The sister of a 30-year-old mother who was shot at her Mt Roskill home yesterday has a clear message for those responsible.

"To those who shot at my sister, seriously injuring her and putting her into an induced coma, do you comprehend the gravity of your stupidity right now?"

Police arrested two 16-year-olds over to the early-morning incident in the Auckland suburb yesterday.

One teen was charged with wounding with reckless disregard, the other with reckless discharge of an airgun, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

Both will appear in the Youth Court at a later date, Armstrong said.

Police had also recovered an airgun yesterday believed to have been used during the incident, he said.

The victim is still in recovering in hospital, her sister said.

"This not only affected her, it affects her infant daughter, her awesome partner, her family, her friends, and her community."

She told the Herald she was not angry at the shooters but wanted them to fully understand the consequences of what they had done.

Their choice affects them, their parents, their family, their friends and their community too, she said.

"Make better choices in life," she urged them.

The only way they would be forgiven is if they took this as a life lesson and learned from it, the victim's sister said.

"Guns, street racing, and being a menace to society is not cool," she said.

"You've hurt and angered a lot of people and I'm sure that part you can comprehend when you face the court system and its sentences. Learn from it."

Neighbours fled their homes in fear when they heard two gunshots and loud car noises at 3.15am yesterday.

One long-term resident of Fulljames Ave told the Herald she felt unsafe and worried for the safety of her son, who often came home late from work.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 220810/4333.