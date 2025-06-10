In local government, nimbyism rules and people feel the personal impact of decisions through their rates bills or rents and the availability of, or lack of, services and they aren’t afraid to voice their opinions.

But there’s a difference between a complaint, disagreement or robust debate, and abuse.

Abuse has escalated so much that in May, advocacy organisation Local Government NZ (LGNZ) released a “how to stay safe” guide for elected members and candidates.

It includes information on how they can protect their privacy, keep safe in public and at home, minimise harmful interaction on social media, report abuse and harassment and access support networks and counselling services.

It follows a 2022 survey of elected members, in which 43% said they had experienced harassment, prejudice, threatening or derogatory behaviours in their role. Half had experienced harassment while working in the community, while a third said abuse occurred while they had been shopping or collecting children from school.

In 2024, a LGNZ poll of council mayors, chairs and chief executives showed nearly two-thirds had faced aggressive and abusive behaviour online; nearly three-quarters (74%) had experienced this behaviour during public, in-person meetings.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said the abuse was unacceptable and she had spoken to people who were thinking twice about putting up their hand for election.

“LGNZ knows that abuse and harassment of elected members has been increasing, both online and in person. This ranges from threats of physical harm to being harassed and intimidated in public. Both elected leaders and their families have been targeted,” she said.

Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley has made a plea for abuse and harassment of elected members to stop, saying he has spoken to police about it.

“Serving your community as a councillor or board member is a privilege - but it also takes guts,” he said.

“No one should face abuse, intimidation or discrimination simply for doing their job.

“If harassment continues unchecked, it risks discouraging good people from standing and undermining the diversity and effectiveness of local government.”

It is unacceptable for those who seek to represent their communities to be subjected to abuse and fear for the safety of themselves and their loved ones.

At a time when local government is undergoing a huge amount of change, we need to ensure we have the best people possible representing our communities.

We will never all be in the same boat with everything our local representatives say and do.

Of course, we can disagree with them - but we can also support them by calling out and reporting abuse and harassment when we see it.

