A crash just before the Harbour Brideg is casuing traffic woes for morning commuters. Photo / NZTA

A crash just before the Harbour Bridge heading into the city is causing major traffic delays on the Northern Motorway, on Auckland’s North Shore, for morning commuters.

Motorists on local Facebook pages reported it was a “four-car pile-up”.

The scene was a “huge mess”, one post said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was initially blocking the right southbound lane between Onewa Rd and the Harbour Bridge.