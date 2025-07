Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A search is under way for a diver who went missing from a West Auckland beach early this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Whatipū Beach at 5.23am.

“The police Eagle helicopter has deployed to assist with aerial-based searches, alongside police launch Deaodar, Search and Rescue and Coastguard New Zealand.”

They said no further information was available at this stage.