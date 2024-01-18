The incident began around 4.15pm on Thursday after police observed a person in a stolen car. Photo / Bevan Conley

A major police response is under way across Auckland this evening involving a person in a stolen car.

Multiple police vehicles have been spotted across the city, as well as the police Eagle helicopter observing from above, and police say the incident is still “very much ongoing”.

The incident began on the North Shore around 4.15pm on Thursday after police observed a person in a stolen car.

“Police are not pursuing due to the manner of driving, but the Eagle helicopter is observing,” a spokesperson said.

A witness said they saw around 30 police cars speeding down Shore Rd in Parnell shortly before 5.30pm.

Several cops were reportedly hiding in Hobson Circle with spikes laid out but the vehicle they were waiting for never came.

- More to come