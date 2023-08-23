The Homegrown Juice Company is recalling one of it's products.

A major New Zealand juice company has put out a recall on one of its products due to concerns that they may contain pieces of glass.

The Homegrown Juice Co is recalling its Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger drinks which are marked with a best before date of August 17, 2024.

“Due to an issue with bottling equipment, there may be some glass pieces inside bottles of Homegrown Juice Co Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger with a best before date of 17/08/24,” said New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

The drink is sold in a 350ml glass bottle across selected retailers and supermarkets nationwide.

People are warned not to drink the product if they have purchased it.

Affected product can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund - if this is not possible, the product should be thrown away.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

”As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Homegrown Juice Co to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence,” said Arbuckle.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of injuries.

It urges anyone who has consumed the product and become concerned for their health to contact their doctor or Healthline.



