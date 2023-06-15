The fire at Mitchells Tavern, Dunedin. Photo / ODT

Fire crews initially feared somebody was trapped by a major fire which badly damaged the popular Caversham pub Mitchells Tavern early this morning.

The blaze appears to have destroyed the kitchen area and left a gaping hole in the roof of the South Rd pub.

The alarm was raised just before 4am and the first two crews to respond called for back-up to help douse the fire, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Initial fears a person was trapped were allayed when the individual was located soon after 4am, the spokesman said.

Two further crews responded, followed by a ladder appliance.

The fire was largely out but 5.50am. Two crews remain on site dousing hot spots and a fire investigator is on the scene.

Power is out to the surrounding area, affecting homes and businesses.