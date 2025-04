“There have been no reports of anyone injured, and we have 10 fire trucks and two ladder trucks in attendance.”

Michelle Luo of local restaurant Shanghai Street told the Herald there was a “very strong” fire at a three-storey building and the “whole roof [is] gone”.

She described heavy smoke and said the whole building had “disappeared”.

Emergency sirens could be heard in the background as Luo spoke.

Police said they were at the scene to control traffic.

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.