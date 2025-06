The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in Tirohia. Photo / Google Maps

A major emergency response is under way and two people are badly injured after several people were thrown down a bank in a serious crash near Paeroa.

Police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in Tirohia about 5pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Josh Pennefather told the Herald there were “a number of people down a bank from a vehicle”.

“We are working to get them up the bank with our rescue baskets.”