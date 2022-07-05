Police say a significant drug dealing network centred in the Northland and Auckland regions has been busted. Photo / Supplied

Police have seized "methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and tens of thousands of dollars" after a number of search warrants were carried out across New Zealand.

Seven people with reported links to gangs, including a teenager, have been arrested and face court action in coming days.

National clan lab manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Holmes said the warrants were the conclusion of the eight-month Operation Campbell, run by Police's National Organised Crime Group targeting a methamphetamine manufacturer who had established a distribution network across New Zealand.

About five kilograms of methamphetamine, three firearms and ammunition and approximately $100,000 cash and a number of other items of evidence were seized during the operation, which saw raids on Northland, Auckland and Christchurch properties.

Holmes said the operation began on Monday afternoon with search warrants executed overnight and on Tuesday morning.

"As a result, six men and one woman, aged between 18-52, with reported links to the Head Hunter and King Cobra gangs, were arrested across the last two days," said Holmes.

"They face a total of 50 charges including manufacture and supply of the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and participates in an Organised Criminal Group."

Those arrested will appear in Kaitaia, Auckland and Christchurch District Courts in coming days.

Holmes said the investigation was headed up by National Organised Crime Group's Clandestine Laboratory Response Team and supported by local staff, and uncovered a significant drug dealing network centred in the Northland and Auckland regions.

"Police are continuing to step up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as Operation Cobalt rolls out.

"The public will continue to see search warrants being conducted and arrests being made for identifiable offences.

"Our message to those involved is clear – we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities," said Holmes.

"Methamphetamine devastates many vulnerable communities while organised criminal groups continue to profit off this type of offending."

"Police is committed to targeting and dismantling the operations of those who seek to profit from this harm, and we are confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in these regions."

The latest raids identified and dismantled a large commercial Clan Lab capable of producing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine per cook operating out of the Far North.

"The combination of drugs and firearms is always a potentially lethal recipe for harm and continues to be of grave concern for Police and the communities it serves.

"Police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation is ongoing."

As the matter was now before the courts, police were not able to comment further, he said.