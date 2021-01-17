Major delays on Auckland Harbour Bridge after spill

Traffic is crawling over the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a motorway spill. Photo / NZTA

Two lanes are blocked and traffic is crawling across Auckland Harbour Bridge after a motorway spill.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning citybound motorists heading over the bridge to expect delays until the spill is cleared.

Two of five motorway lanes south just after the bridge are blocked.

Photos from the scene show a white substance covering the right hand lane just after the Shelly Beach Rd overbridge.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 10:35AM

A spillage is currently blocking the right lanes citybound just after the Shelly Beach Rd overbridge, after the Harbour Bridge. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/S3igHs17qh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 17, 2021

Live traffic maps show all southbound lanes across the bridge down to a near standstill.

NZTA is asking motorists to merge left with care to pass the site.

Meanwhile, a truck with engine problems is blocking a lane in the Waterview Tunnel.

The breakdown is in the right hand lane close to the tunnel's northern exit.