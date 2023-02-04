Focus Live: Auckland Emergency Management gives an update on the state of the weather event in Auckland.

Serious cracks and slumping have closed State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the issue occurred following the recent major storm event and the agency is working hard to get the road back to being fully usable.

“The official detour is Ohautira Road, Waingaro Road, Herschel Street, Ellery Street, Whatawhata Avenue, Ngāruawāhia Road, and Horotiu Road to re-join SH23, which takes around 58 minutes. Please be careful and drive to the conditions, as it has tight, winding sections.”

State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan is closed after serious cracks and slumping occurred following the major storm event. We know this closure will have an impact on local communities, and we're working hard to get the road back to full use. pic.twitter.com/EKofeFWmac — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 4, 2023

Waka Kotahi advises road users against using the Te Pahu Road, Limeworks Loop Road, Fillery Road, and Waitetuna Valley Road route, as there may be slips and flooding in places.

“Please do not use Old Mountain Road — it’s closed to through traffic,” the agency told followers.

“Drivers coming from the north to Raglan should exit the Waikato Expressway at Taupiri, following the variable-message signs through to Ngāruawāhia to access the detour.”