A major drug operation in Canterbury’s Selwyn has seen 120 charges laid, 13 arrested and four people up for sentencing.

The operation ran from June to December 2024 targeting drug offending in the Selwyn region.

During that time, a total of 120 charges were laid.

“Rolleston Police executed multiple search warrants across the region ... in total 13 people were arrested for a variety of drug dealing and cultivation related offences,” a police spokesperson said.