Exclusive report on controversial Chinese security cameras installed in NZ, PM Hipkins triggers lobbying shake-up and the iconic Kiwi fashion retailer in administration in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have released images of a man who attacked a group of victims in an attempted robbery at a car park in Auckland’s Mairangi Bay.

Waitematā East Police area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said an investigation was continuing into the circumstances surrounding the aggravated robbery incident.

“Police have been carrying out inquiries since the incident occurred and are seeking assistance from the public.”

On March 29 at 3.30pm, the victims were approached in their car, parked in the Volleyball Centre’s car park off Maxwelton Drive, by a male offender, Poland said.

“He presented a knife to the victims and made demands. The victims attempted to drive away but in the process, one sustained moderate injuries.

“The male victim has since received medical treatment and the police continue to support the victims after their ordeal.”

The offender stabbed a person in the carpark of the Mairangi Bay Volleyball Centre on Wednesday March 29. Photo / Police

Police carried out area inquiries at the time the incident was reported but the offender had not yet been located, Poland said.

“An image is being released of the offender. He has been described as around 162 centimetres tall, of heavy build, with a black beard.

“At the time he was wearing wraparound sunglasses, black T-shirt and dark shorts.”

Poland said after speaking with the victims, police were aware the offender approached another vehicle prior to the incident occurring.

“He approached the vehicle and yelled at the occupant. This vehicle is described as an older silver sedan, with some damage.

“The rear door on the driver’s side was described as a lighter colour.”

Poland said police were asking this person to come forward.

“We would like to speak with them.”

Police were committed to locating this offender and holding them accountable for his actions, he said.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.

“Footage between the hours of 3 – 5pm on the day is specifically being sought.

“This would be particularly useful around the areas of Maxwelton Drive, Amante Crescent, Mayfair Crescent, Hastings Road or around the Volleyball Centre itself.”

If anyone had footage or information that could assist the investigation, they could contact police via the 105 phone service or online using reference file number 230329/4339.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.