A number of protesters have relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula. Video / Georgina Campbell

Police today escorted Wellington City Council contractors to demolish some makeshift structures at an occupation in Mahanga Bay.

Concerns have been raised about a temporary school and sanitation issues and the Department of Conservation is investigating after a seal was skinned and eaten.

The occupation on Miramar Peninsula formed after the anti-mandate protest at Parliament was broken up early last month.

Tents, campervans and cars have been seen across the area near the beach in recent weeks.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed the council arranged for a small truck with a crane on the back to enter the site this afternoon.

A small crew was accompanied by police.

Some structures were demolished and loaded onto the truck, MacLean said.

The debris, including wooden pallets and corrugated iron, was taken to the Southern Landfill, he said.

"There were a couple of makeshift buildings with tarpaulins on the top of them that were on road reserve, on council land. So we took those and it was all quite peaceful and congenial by all accounts - there was no confrontation."

MacLean said the council got the impression some of the people at the occupation were preparing to leave today.

Mahanga Bay, Wellington. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A police spokeperson confirmed officers spoke with protesters at Mahanga Bay today.

"These protesters have now moved on from the site voluntarily, however a small group remains in the area."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has been looking into reports of an unregistered school at the occupation.

Acting hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Coralanne Child said attending a registered school from the age of 6 until the age of 16 was not just the law, it was also the key to setting young people up for life.

"Parents and guardians are legally responsible for making sure students attend school. We know that attendance is important to young people's learning, wellbeing and achieving positive outcomes.

"Any children of school age that are not regularly attending school may be referred to the national attendance services who will assist in supporting the students' return to school."

She said the ministry was working with other support agencies to confirm information and establish what actions were required.

No charges have been laid at this stage over the skinned seal.

Anyone charged with violating the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992 faces a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000.

A person at the occupation posted a video to Facebook last week explaining the group had tried to save the seal's life, and respected the animal while engaging in the custom of eating it. The video has since been deleted.