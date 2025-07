A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off southern New Zealand this morning, according to GeoNet. This map shows the epicentre and felt reports.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off southern New Zealand this morning, according to GeoNet. This map shows the epicentre and felt reports.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has shaken the lower South Island early this morning, according to GeoNet.

The 12.53am quake struck offshore south of Southland, with its epicentre 115km northwest of the Snares Islands.

It was 12km deep and described as “moderate” by GeoNet.

There was no tsunami threat, the National Emergency Management Agency said.