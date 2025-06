Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit near Te Anau this morning. Image / GeoNet

An early morning earthquake has rattled the deep south, around 50km northwest of Te Anau.

The “moderate” 5.1-magnitude shake happened at 6.55am, at a depth of 23km, according to GeoNet.

More than 200 people reported feeling the quake, with several posting about it on local Te Anau social media pages.

“Woke me up,” one person wrote, while another said they thought the fire door had fallen off with the “big noise”.